Fort Myers to decide on Zombicon shooting settlements

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Two victims of the Zombicon shooting in downtown Fort Myers in October 2015 could receive thousands of dollars as part of a settlement with the City of Fort Myers.

The deadly shooting, which is still unsolved, killed Tyrell Taylor and injured several others.

Tuesday, the Fort Myers city council is expected to vote on $7,000 settlements with two of the victims: Kyle Roberts and Tyree Hunter. Both men filed lawsuits against the organization Pushing Dazies, which organized the event.

The lawsuit claims security should have done more to keep people safe.