LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal crash on Buckingham Road closed the road for several hours while troopers investigated a crash that killed a Fort Myers woman.

The crash happened around 8:30am north of the intersection with Bird Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a northbound pickup truck driven by 16-year-old Sierre Reno crossed over the center line while negotiating a curve in the road. Her truck clipped a southbound truck before crashing head on with a southbound car.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Chastity Ayala-Salidivar, was pronounced dead at the scene. 5-year-old Edgardo Ayala was also in the car and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Health Park for treatment.

Reno also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Health Park.

Charges are pending further investigation.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Buckingham Road was being detoured, but the road has since fully reopened.

