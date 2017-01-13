LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers say a single-car crash in Lehigh acres took the life of a young LaBelle man Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Joel Boulevard at the curve in the road near Leighton Court.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Joshua Rubush of LaBelle was driving south on Joel Boulevard but failed to make the turn in the road. His car crossed the northbound lanes and crashed into the guardrail.

Rubush was declared dead at the scene.

The crash caused Joel Boulevard to be shut down between Country Club Parkway and East 6th Street, but the road has since reopened.

