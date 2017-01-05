Escort robbed by man she met on website

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he robbed an escort at gunpoint in Fort Myers.

Caleb Baker met the escort on the website "Backpage", this is when the escort and a friend went to meet Baker near the Church of the Resurrection on Cypress Lake Drive for services.

Baker and the escort walked to the back of the church where Baker pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the escort. The escort began screaming and dropped her purse, running towards the front of the church where her friend picked her up. The escort and friend called the Lee County Sheriff's Office after leaving the scene.

Deputies responded to the area and found Baker, matching the description of the suspect, walking in the area of Cypress Lake Drive and Summerlin Road. Police found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in Baker's front right pocket. The escort and the friend positively identified Baker as the suspect.

Deputies found the escort's purse in the parking lot on the west side of the church, the purse was zippered shut. Inside the purse was a phone, a phone charger, multiple condoms and a Ruger handgun.

Baker was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon and sexual assault. He is being held on $205,000 bond.