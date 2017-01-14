Driver, traveling wrong way on I-4, fatally strikes man

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a St. Petersburg man was killed when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Lakeland.



The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. and forced the closure of all eastbound lanes of the Interstate for about five hours.



The FHP says Travis Wade of Polk City, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by the unidentified St. Petersburg man who was 32.



The 24-year-old Wade taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



Authorities say Wade faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

