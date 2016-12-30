Downtown Fort Myers preps for NYE

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Law enforcement and businesses are prepared for a downtown new year celebration, Thursday.

The streets of the river district were already buzzing with people and music as the new year approaches. If you're anything like resident Dan Birt, you may be excited about watching the ball drop. "It's amazing, the crowd around to watch it happen and the fireworks to go with it," he said enjoying a drink at the downtown Cigar Bar.

Businesses like Fords Garage and Capone's Coal Fire Pizza told Fox 4 they are ready as well. The Kearns Restaurant group owns many restaurants on First Street. "We're expecting a big turn out downtown," said Kearn's Debbie Myers. "I know there's going to be bands downtown, the streets are closed, there's outdoor bars."

Andy Morgan, owner of United Ale House, also on First Street, said he looks forward to the event every year. "There's going to be such a good time to be had, the weathers great, everywhere is open," he said.

But is security an issue with the masses of people who will come out to party? Morgan doesn't think so. "The police are well experienced in looking out for events, looking out for the public, with CCTV now being downtown, it's an added advantage," he said.

New cameras installed all over down town record 24 hours a day and New Year's Eve will be no exception. In fact, someone will be sitting in a control room watching them for the big event.

The fort Myers police department said in a statement:

"We have been prepared for New Years for the better part of 10 to 15 years now. Once again, we are adequately prepared and ample public safety personnel will be present to oversee this years event."

New Year's Eve festivities will begin at 8 P.M., including a balloon drop for children at 9 P.M., and the ball drop followed by fireworks at midnight on Bay Street and Hendry Street. Road closure will begin at noon.