Donald Trump attacks 'Hillary flunky' Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to respond to Streep's Golden Globes speech, in which she attacked the President elect without directly addressing him.

Trump went on to cite Streep as "a over-rated Hillary flunky", referring to his rival in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton, and stressed that he had never intended to mock the journalist's disability, but instead showed him "groveling" the journalist, who Trump claims was trying to change a story he had written 16 years earlier:

Here's what he tweeted:

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"