Doctor says he's the only one in Cape Coral specializing in medical marijuana

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - One doctor says he is the only doctor in Cape Coral to specialize in medicinal marijuana treatment.

Dr. Paul Arnold said the marijuana is available now, but new patients have to wait 90 days for him to recommend them to a marijuana distributor.

He was initially specializing in family medicine and addiction therapy, but now said he practices almost entirely in medical marijuana.

"I was dubious at best, I thought 'Eh,'" Dr. Arnold said.

But he said he became a believer after seeing the results.

"To see a nine-year-old, one of my first patients, having 3-4 seizures a day, from November 1 to December 1 have one seizure, it's incredible," Dr. Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold said the process of getting a recommendation starts when you walk through his office door.

"The front desk warns them you have to have one of these problems," he said.

Dr. Arnold then interviews them to see if they qualify by state law. He's recommended marijuana to around 75 qualifying patients.

His ads in magazines and on his truck say he's the only doctor in Cape Coral that specializes in "medicinal cannabis treatment."

"I hope to grow, and grow, and grow," Dr. Arnold said.

He recommends two types of medicinal marijuana: a stronger one for cancer or terminal patients, and an oil for people suffering from seizures, Parkinson's, headaches, or pain.