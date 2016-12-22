Shots fired investigation at Edison Mall turns up no evidence

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- - A shots fired call to 911 Wednesday evening at Edison Mall led to a heavy law enforcement presence.

Fort Myers Police tell Fox 4 they responded to a shots fired call inside the mall near the Macy's wing around 8 p.m. After a thorough investigation, officers say they did not find any shell casings or any evidence that shots had actually been fired in the mall.

At this point, they consider the incident unfounded. However, if witnesses come forward, they will re-open their investigation into the incident.

Officers want to assure shoppers the area is safe and there is no danger inside the mall.

Shoppers tell Fox 4 crews they thought they heard what sounded like gunshots and said there was some sort of disturbance in Macy's.

Videos surfacing on Facebook show several law enforcement officers walking through the mall with large weapons. Some witnesses say they saw shoppers running and fleeing the mall when the disturbance started.

There were reports of evacuations, but shopping was back to normal inside the mall when our crew arrived on scene just before 9 p.m.