Deputies: man steals scratch off tickets, urinates at convenience store

NAPLES, Fla. -- Collier County Deputies say Kenneth McDonald walked into a Circle K store on Radio Road early Monday morning, kicking off an odd sequence of events.

Surveillance video shows him walking into the Circle K manager's office and urinating on the desk.

"Why would someone pee in the store when there is a bathroom," asked Faith Figueroa. A frequent customer of the store.

Deputies say McDonald wasn't done, He walked outside the store with $600 in stolen scratch off tickets. He then robbed a man and a woman sitting in a car nearby before driving off.

Deputies found him sleeping in a concrete forming tube at a business a couple miles from the crime scene.

The bizarre and violent crime, not surprising to Figueroa, an East Naples Middle School student who lives nearby. "I saw a man with his shirt off. He looked pretty drunk and I was scared and I got out of there as quick as I can."

Figueroa and her classmates have been warned to stay away from other businesses in the area that have also been robbed.

The teens say that while they may cut back on trips to Circle K, they're not scared. "The first time we heard about something happening nearby the area, that's what really got to us, and shook us, but as time goes on, more things happen, it's just something you adapt to," said Cyndi Garza.

McDonald was in jail as of Tuesday night. The victim was treated for a fractured nose and jaw.