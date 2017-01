LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-vehicle crash on Three Oaks Parkway has closed the road for a while as crews clean up the scene.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with Copperleaf Boulevard.

A small SUV was involved in the crash, and a car went off the raod and hit a tree.

Estero Fire Rescue urges drivers to avoid the area for some time.