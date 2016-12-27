Concern over fireworks amid record-breaking heat and dry conditions

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service said Lee County is one of the only counties experiencing high to moderate fire danger this week.

Officials are warning people living in Lee County to use extra caution when using fireworks this New Years Eve weekend.

Peak wildfire season isn't usually until January, but we're seeing an uptick sooner than usual because of the record-breaking heat.

"We're seeing a dry-out effect right now. In November, it was the driest on record since 1932," Samantha Quinn of the Florida Forest Service said.

A map graphic shows Lee County as one of the only counties with a high fire danger on Monday and a moderate fire danger on Tuesday. Quinn said the high heat dries out the ground and makes vegetation easily ignitable. They've seen a 30 percent increase in wildfires this November over last.

Chris Whited at American Discount Fireworks said dry conditions like these have caused a ban on fireworks before.

"About ten years ago, Fourth of July, they shut down fireworks because it was so dry," he said.

For staying safe, Whited has these recommendations:

"Think about the debris field. Where's it going to fall when you shoot it off?" Whited said. "They will tend to smolder afterwards, so it's not a bad idea to hose them down just a little bit."

"Anywhere where there's dry or dead vegetation, make sure you're not igniting them in those areas, because that could easily spark a wildfire," Quinn said.

Whited recommends using fountain-style fireworks this year, and says to prepare your fireworks during daylight hours, and always keep a fire extinguisher and water bucket nearby.

For information on how to protect your home and surroundings, visit the Florida Forest Service website.