FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Campus police at Florida Gulf Coast University have released a better description of the men accused of sexually battering a student outside her campus apartment earlier this month.

Police want you to take a close look at these composite sketches.

The alleged victim claims that on January 1st, two men resembling the guys in these images attacked her in a parking lot at North Lake Village.

The male depicted on the left is described as a light skinned black male, 5’8”, wearing black jeans, black t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

The male depicted on the right is described as a white male, 6’00”, wearing a black shirt and sweat pants, a blue baseball cap and white shoes.

Police say one of the men stood watch while the other carried out the assault.

If you know anything about this case, you're urged to call campus police, at (239) 590-1956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.