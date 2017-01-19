Collier Republicans prepare for inauguration

NAPLES, - Former Collier County GOP Chairman Michael Lyster says he jumped at the chance to snag tickets to the inauguration as soon as Donald Trump was elected.

He has seats pretty close to where Trump will speak, he thinks the President-Elect will keep his speech simple.

"I certainly don't expect a Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, I think he will lay out his expectations for the first 100 days."

Nearly 50 Democratic members of Congress say they won't attend the inauguration, Lyster calls that a slap in the face.

"That's essentially a disrespect to our Democracy, so yeah, that concerns me."

Lyster says he's not concerned about President-Elect's Trump's frequent use of Twitter, saying it's a way for Trump to express his thoughts unfiltered.