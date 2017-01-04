Collier deputies conduct car burglary prevention operation

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Collier County are getting proactive on trying to prevent drivers from becoming victims of a car break-in. It's part of a burglary prevention operation, initiated after they noticed a spike in car burglaries in Lee County.

"We've noticed some as well," said Sergeant Thomas Orr of the Collier County Sheriff's Office. "So we are out here just trying to remind citizens that it's very important that, even though Naples is a beautiful place, we still want to follow common safety practices."

Deputies checked cars parked at Vanderbilt Shoppes in North Naples on Wednesday afternoon, and alerted drivers if they found anything of value left in plain view, which could tempt a potential car burglar.

Alexis Bowen had left her purse on the front seat of her car, but said that after being alerted by deputies, she will begin leaving it in her trunk from now on.

"I've actually thought about putting my stuff in the trunk before, but (Naples) is such a safe place that I really didn't think anything of it," Bowen said.

Orr said that even a phone charger should be stowed out of sight, as it might cause a thief to decide that it's worth smashing a car window to see if a cell phone is hidden somewhere in the car.