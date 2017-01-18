City reaches settlement with two Zombicon victims

Fort Myers, Fla -

The City of Fort Myers has reached a settlement with two victim's injured during the Zombicon shooting.

Fort Myers City council voted unanimously Tuesday to pay Tyree Hunter and Kyle Roberts $7,499 for injuries they sustained in the mass shooting, which killed one and injured at least three others.

According to the city attorney, the victim's had not yet filed lawsuits against the city; however they signaled towards possible subsequent litigation by filing a notice of claim.