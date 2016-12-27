Chistmas crooks break into 83 cars in Estero

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said 83 cars were broken into at three different hotels and an apartment complex in Estero on Christmas morning.

The cars were broken into, vandalized, and some were even burglarized. The group of "Grinches" responsible are still on the run.

"It's ugly for someone to do that," Terri Gainer said.

Gainer was staying at the Embassy Suites in Estero on Christmas Eve, and woke up Christmas morning to find glass in the floor of her GMC Acadia, and all over the ground outside the hotel.

She said her car was ransacked. Gainer came to southwest Florida to celebrate the holidays with her family living in the area, on her way back from her aunt's funeral.

"To come to a funeral and then this happen, just took my Christmas spirit away," Gainer said.

Gainer was supposed to stay at the hotel on Christmas night, but changed her mind.

"I didn't feel safe, so we stayed with my sister and her husband. They took us in," Gainer said.

Dozens of cars were also broken into at the Courtyards in Estero off Corkscrew Road. Brandi Riber lives there and spent her Christmas morning wrapping the back window of her truck.

"My neighbor texted me, and I thought he was joking, trying to get me to come out of the house. No, really, the cops are here and your truck has no back window," Riber said.

Cars parked at the Hampton Inn on Corkscrew Road and the Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point were also hit.

As Gainer tries to move forward this holiuday season, she has one Christmas wish:

"That whoever done this, that they end up getting caught and spending time for it," she said.

If you have any information about the Christmas crooks, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or use the P-3 Tips app. You will remain anonymous and could get a cash reward.

A spokesperson for Hilton Embassy Suites gave us this statement regarding the car burglaries: