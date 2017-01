CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Mystery surrounds a stolen car found at the bottom of a Cape Coral canal Thursday afternoon.

The car was spotted submerged in a canal off Kismet Parkway, near NW 9th Place, and crews arrived to pull it out. Nobody was in the car, which had some windows busted out.

Right now we're working to get answers from police about where the car was stolen from, and if they've identified any suspects.

This is the second time a car in Cape Coral has been stolen and then dumped in a canal within the past month. In late December two men were arrested in connection to a car in a canal on SW 2nd Terrace, but no word if these cases are related.