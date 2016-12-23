CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Forensic units were called to the scene of a car that was found in a Cape Coral canal Friday morning, as well as a nearby home burglary.

Neighbors gathered at the scene early Friday as police searched the area with a helicopter, K-9 units, and dive team before pulling a black Nissan car from the canal on an empty lot on the corner of SW 21st Avenue and 2nd Terrace.

Residents of a home one block away say they called police after two men gained entry to their home overnight, eating their food and searching for things to steal. That's when a resident woke up and chased them from the home.

Witnesses say police were able to capture one man, but the other is still on the loose. He is described as a white male in his early 20's wearing all black.

It's is unclear if the car in the canal is connected to the home burglary, but the car, which did not appear to be in the water very long, did have several wrapped presents inside.

Fox 4's Stephanie Tinoco will have more on this story tonight on Fox 4 News at 6.