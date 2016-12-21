Car crashes into school bus on Colonial Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A crash involving a school bus caused backups on Colonial Boulevard Wednesday.

A Fox 4 viewer sent a photo from the scene showing a car partially under the rear end of a school bus.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of of Colonial at the train tracks between Metro Parkway and Evans Avenue. The Fox 4 Traffic Page was indicating that eastbound traffic was backed up about a mile at one point, but traffic is now moving again.

According to the Lee County School District, there were eight students on the bus at the time of the crash, but no reported injuries. No word yet on the status of the car's driver.

We'll update as we learn more.