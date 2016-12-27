Cape police need help identifying second "grinch"

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - The Cape Coral Police Department is asking anyone who may recognize the man in these pictures to come forward. Police say this is the second "Grinch" burglar suspect responsible for a string of armed burglaries this past Friday right before Christmas.

Police responded to a burglary in process in the area of the 2000 block of SW 3rd Street and arrested Sean Frazier.

A homeowner found Frazer inside his home taking items but later ran off. Officers found a handgun in Frazier's front pocket as he was being detained. An investigation revealed several homes and cars were burglarize in the surrounding area. Detectives also found a stolen black four-door sedan loaded with Christmas gifts inside the neighborhood canal.

Frazer was arrested and charged with several counts of both armed and unarmed burglary, grand theft, petit theft, carrying a concealed firearm and criminal mischief. Frazer was taken to the Lee County jail. Police say there may be further charges pending.

It is important to note, officers who responded to these calls went back on Christmas Eve with gifts to brighten the holiday for those affected this incident.

During the investigation of the neighborhood, detectives were given surveillance footage from a neighbor's home security system. The footage showed a second suspect with Frazier, who was also armed. Police say the suspect wearing a beanie in the picture has never been seen by any of the victims, witnesses, or police, he has only been seen on the surveillance video.

If anyone has any information about the suspect's identity wearing the beanie, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.