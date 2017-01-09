Cape Police investigating multiple scenes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Cape Coral police are investigating two locations in Cape Coral.

Police are on scene of a shooting investigation at Four Freedoms Park. Investigators say there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time, but there will be increased police activity.

The park and surrounding streets are closed at this time, and will stay closed through 11:00 PM.

Police are on scene of an injury investigation on Del Prado Blvd South and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Witnesses tell Four in Your Corner an area near the Bob Evans parking lot was sectioned off with crime scene tape and police were focusing their investigation on a white car, parked with it's door open.

Southbound Del Prado is shut down, and traffic is being diverted onto east and westbound Veteran's Parkway. Police said drivers should expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route through 9:30 PM.

It's unclear if the two scenes are related.

Four in Your Corner has crews on scene and will bring you updated information as soon as possible.