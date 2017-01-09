Cape PD continues to investigate double shooting near Four Freedoms Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla-- The Cape Coral Police Department has released new details about Sunday night's double shooting that started in the Ice Sssscreamin' parking lot along Cape Coral Pkwy. Two victims were transported to a local hospital after each suffered a gunshot wound.

“Usually Sunday is one of our best days for business," said Ice Sssscreamin' store employee Bassam Mohtady.

But Sunday night the popular ice cream spot in Cape Coral was part of a crime scene.

"My employee text me that something not good is happening. She thought that maybe she had heard some shots," said Mohtady.

The employee's gut instinct was spot on. Around 6:00 p.m. police responded to the area on a shots fired call. Police found one man lying injured just blocks away on Mannor Ct.

The police report states another car was stopped down the road near Del Prado and Veterans Pkwy. The man inside the car was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said this was not a random shooting.

"Two vehicles have been seized for search warrants detectives are currently working the investigation," said Cape PD Lt. Dana Coston.

On Monday morning, parents at the nearby daycare were just learning what happened less than 24 hours before.

"I didn’t even hear about it until just now. I mean talking to some of the ladies here that they pulled their kids out of school," said parent Joe Raboton.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the shooting didn't take place at Four Freedoms Park but only put police tape up throughout the are on Sunday night as a precaution and part of the initial investigation.

"You may see some extra patrols going through there today to just to make park goers a little more at ease and parents who have their kids at the daycare. But there is no shut down of roads or closures of any kind," said Lt. Coston.

Police said they will continue to have extra presence in the area until the investigation is complete.