Cape man arrested for punching man, causing hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Cape Coral man has landed behind bars after being accused of punching a man in front of an officer.

22-year-old Michael Fernandes, Jr. is charged with battery, and resisting arrest.

Police say that on Friday, Fernandes punched a man at Dixie Roadhouse in plain sight of an officer. Fernandes then took off and then crashed his truck along Del Prado Boulevard.

Police say Fernandes then tried to ditch that scene, but was caught shortly afterward.

He was later charged for the hit and run and for cocaine possession.