Cape Coral man charged with not informing sex partner about HIV

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police have filed charges against a man with HIV they say knowingly had sex with someone to get them infected.

45-year-old Rondan Keith has been charged with Crimes Against Person-HIV Infected Person Having Sex without informing Partner.

According to Cape Coral Police, the victim contacted police in February, saying Keith was their ex-boyfriend but was never informed of his HIV status, despite have unprotected sex together.

Further investigation revealed Keith had knowledge of his condition and was getting treatments during a jail term in Illinois.

Keith is now facing these additional charges after being jailed for a stalking arrest in November 2015.

Detectives have concerns that there are other victims in the community and would like to speak with them. Please contact Detective Lebid at (239) 242-3717.