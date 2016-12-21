Cape Coral display pays tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- An anonymous display in northwest Cape Coral is warming hearts with its tribute to a beloved Christmas TV special.

The display sits along Burnt Store Road at NW 9th Street.

It's not known who set up the display in the empty lot, but the diminutive tree growing there seems to have been an inspiration.

The scene has been attracting people who stop for a photo opportunity, and inspired one resident to staple a note to the back of Charlie Brown. The note writer says they've always felt the tree looked like the Charlie Brown tree, and is glad that "someone else in the universe gets it too."

In the classic 1965 special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie is laughed at for buying the last Christmas tree on the lot, but later earns the support of his friends, who help decorate the scrawny tree.