Burglar in surveillance image turns himself in

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A 2nd suspect in a string of car burglaries has turned himself in to Cape Coral Police after he was seen on surveillance cameras at the scene.

20-year-old Zachary Cox of Cape Coral is now facing 2 counts of Armed Burglary and one charge of Grand Theft.

According to Cape Coral Police, Cox is the armed man seen in surveillance on December 23rd breaking into a car with another man. That suspect, 21-year-old Sean Frazier, was arrested later that day. Several other vehicles in the area were also burglarized that morning.

Cox later turned himself in after the surveillance images were released.