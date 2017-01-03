Brush fire season in full swing throughout SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla--Brush fire season is heating up with firefighters tackling flames over the last few days in North Ft.Myers, Lehigh Acres and Naples. Experts said the dry conditions are only making matters worse.

According to the latest Fire Index Map by the Florida Forest Service, Lee County is currently the most vulnerable to fires.

"They came out here very quick and contained it," said North Fort Myers resident Kyle Henry.

Henry said he's impressed with how fast the Lee County Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Suncoast Estates. Smoke could be seen miles away from Bogart Drive where flames engulfed a wooded area near several homes.

"We are seeing an uptick in this year's season because it started end of October, beginning of November due to the increase in heat," said Florida Forest Service's Samantha Quinn.

Hotter, Dryer temperatures makes it easier for a fire to spread. Experts said brush fire season in SWFL typically runs from January to June or July, but thanks to all the dry weather experts said fires are happening more frequently.

"I mean the first thing I could think of was grab the hose, wipe down the trailer," said Henry.

But instead of having to react to a fire, the Florida Fire Service said you can also take preventive measures to reduce the risk of flames.

"At least 30 ft. of lean, green and clean space around their home this allows for the fires to stay at bay but it also allows for emergency vehicles to access and do structure for the home," said Quinn.

For more information: CLICK HERE

To see current fire conditions where you live: CLICK HERE