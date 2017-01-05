Bonita Springs, Fla. - The Bonita Springs City Council has voted to not allow any medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits for the next six months.

Mayor Peter Simmons says the moratorium is not a roadblock for the voters wishes.

"Bonita Springs has to embrace this and will embrace that vote. This is allowing us six months to look at constitutional issues and legal issues," said the mayor.

The moratorium will expire August 3rd. Mayor Simmons and the rest of the council thinks the 6 month ban will allow Bonita Springs to get it right.

"We don't want to get out ahead of it and we certainly don't want to be behind it. We want to be with it in lock step," said Simmons.

Lorraine Fierro plans to open up a dispensary in Bonita Springs.

"I think it's awesome that we are taking time to figure this out. We have to wait for the laws to be written before anything else can happen," she said.

Fierro hoping a little extra waiting will be worth it.

"As a therapist and a caregiver, I want to be able to do the right thing and help people because that's what it's about. It's about helping people," she said.