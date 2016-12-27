Boaters rescued after getting stuck in mangroves

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued four people who were reported missing late Monday night.

According to the coast guard, two adults and two children from Texas were boating in Charlotte Harbor when the a family member called in at 7:09pm, saying they had not returned when they were supposed to.

36-year-old Jason Asbury, 32-year-old Brittany Farr, 8-year-old Lila Asbury, and 5-year-old Ranger Farr had left Charlotte Harbor in a 16-foot boat around 11am, and were expected back by sunset.

After searching for almost two hours, crews found the missing boat disabled and stuck in the mangroves.

A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office marine unit placed the boat in tow and transported the people and their boat to the Charlotte Beach complex.

There were no reported injuries.