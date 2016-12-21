Active investigation in front of Lehigh Acres home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have blocked off a street in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood to conduct an investigation Wednesday morning.

The scene is in front of a home on Harry Avenue South near 30th Street SW.

A Fox 4 crew at the scene says there are at least six evidence markers on the ground and the back window if a car appears to have its back window shattered.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired, but no one was injured.

No further details are available yet. We'll update as we learn more.