Accused Southwest Florida scammers caught in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR -- Authorities in Arkansas have caught a fugitive couple accused of scamming people across the state, including in Lee County.

46-year-old Robert Woodward, who had been living under the name Donnie Williams; and 20-year-old Madison Hall, who went by Angel Williams, were detained Tuesday in Little Rock. Arkansas.

Investigators in Florida had been on their trail for months. They say the pair would sell cars online that weren't even theirs and then give the customers fraudulent titles. In other cases they'd sell cars and pocket the money without actually delivering the cars to the buyers.

“We knew they’d come up for air at some point,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “You can only run for so long, and their time clearly ran out.”

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the pair we pulled over on Interstate 30 by Arkansas State Troopers for swerving across traffic lanes. While the trooper was checking Woodward's license, Woodward drove off and were pursued by troopers for about 20 minutes before their vehicle was disabled.

Woodward is facing charges of escape, assault with a weapon, and assault on a law enforcement officer, and is currently incarcerated at the Pulaski County Jail.

Hall is currently being questioned by Arkansas State Police.

It is unknown at this point when Woodward and Hall will be brought back to Lee County to address the allegations against them.