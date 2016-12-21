7 Ways to Get Into The Holiday Spirit in Southwest Florida

For folks who have spent a Christmas up north, you know what to expect when the season rolls around. Frigid December temperatures and the first flakes of snow set the table for what naturally feels like the holidays. Having spent several years growing up in Minnesota and New York, I can say like many of you, the feeling of the holidays just isn't the same in Florida. Especially with our recent stretch of record breaking warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s, it almost feels like we've time traveled back to summer! So with winter officially underway, here are a few ways Southwest Floridians can get into the holiday spirit!

1. Holiday Lights

Every year for the past 40 years, the Edison Ford Holiday Nights opens up for one of the biggest Christmas staples in Southwest Florida. Thousands of lights and decorations are on display at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 200,000 people. The family friendly event is open nighly from 5:30pm to 9:30pm through January 1st. Note: Holiday Nights is closed on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. More details & pricing > edisonfordwinterestates.org

2. Visit Santa

One kid favorite is paying a visit and taking pictures with the jolly old man himself. Santa Claus can usually be spotted in malls such as Edison Mall, Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall throughout the Christmas season.

3. Watch a Christmas Movie

Another way to forget about how non-Christmassy it looks and feels outside is to stay inside accompanied by a fun Christmas movie like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, Home Alone or A Charlie Brown Christmas. If you're really feeling in the mood, turn on the fire place and grab a cup of hot chocolate!

4. Decorate

Decorate your home with a Christmas tree, lights and decorations. It helps getting in the holiday spirit when you've at least got holiday decor to look at.

5. Dress Up

This may seem like a stretch because wearing a sweater in 80 degree weather doesn't make much sense. But ugly christmas sweaters have been getting people in the holiday spirit for generations, and wearing one to work or school this season may just be the right touch of holiday flare.

6. Xmas Themed Foods

Because who doesn't love christmas cookies, eggnog, gingerbread, and candy cane right?

7. Volunteer/Gift Giving

Gift giving is probably my favorite way of getting into the holiday spirit. Getting to reflect with family and appreciate how blessed I am to have so much reminds me that there are always those less fortunate. There are always ways to give and volunteer around the holiday season. Whether at a local soup kitchen, through the Angel Tree Program of The Salvation Army, Fort Myers Holidays Without Hunger, Operation Christmas Child, the old adage is definitely true that it is better to give than to receive.

Happy Holidays!

Please share with your comments and suggestions on how you get into the holiday spirit!