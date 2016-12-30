Man arrested for breaking into 80 cars in hotel parking lots on Christmas

ESTERO, Fla. - A man was arrested for breaking into more than 80 cars at hotel parking lots in Estero on Christmas morning.

DeSoto Sheriff's Deputies spotted a Chevy Silverado, which was stolen from a dealership near the hotels. When they followed the truck, they lost track of it.

But it was eventually found abandoned in a parking lot. K-9 deputies tracked down Tyrelle Doby nearby.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies interviewed him and say they now believe he and several others broke into cars in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn and other neighboring hotels in Estero.

Detectives say they're working to arrest the other suspects and find the stolen property.

Doby is from Orlando and today is his 19th birthday.