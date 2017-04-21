Fort Myers unveils new hotel to be built in River District

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The City of Fort Myers leaders and officials got their first look Thursday at the soon to be built Luminary Hotel coming to the Fort Myers River District in early 2019.

The 12 story luxury hotel will be built at what is currently the east parking lot for the Harborside Convention Center.

Opening early 2019, Luminary Hotel & Co. will feature a signature restaurant, rooftop lounge, culinary theater, indoor and outdoor fitness facility, and spacious pool area on the fourth floor overlooking the Caloosahatchee River, as well as a local diner and retail space at street level.

The 12-story hotel will also house 8,000 square feet of function space and will be connected to the neighboring Harborside Event Center and adjacent to Centennial Park where a bandshell will also be constructed

Ground breaking for the new hotel is scheduled to begin in late June.