Former Lee County Sheriff's Office Commander arrested on grand theft charges
5:28 PM, Dec 29, 2016
A former Lee County Sheriff's Office Commander turned himself in on grand theft charges.
Commander Randy Crone is accused of duping the Sheriff's office out of more than $60,000. The Sheirff's office says it stems from discrepancies on his time card.
Crone worked with the department for 15 years before his retirement in July.
Sheriff Mike Scott said in a statement he is disappointed by the former member's actions and this does not reflect the hard work of his department.
