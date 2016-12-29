Former Lee County Sheriff's Office Commander arrested on grand theft charges

A former Lee County Sheriff's Office Commander turned himself in on grand theft charges.

Commander Randy Crone is accused of duping the Sheriff's office out of more than $60,000. The Sheirff's office says it stems from discrepancies on his time card.

Crone worked with the department for 15 years before his retirement in July.

Sheriff Mike Scott said in a statement he is disappointed by the former member's actions and this does not reflect the hard work of his department.