2017 off to a deadly start on Lee County roads

FORT MYERS, Fla. -

2017 is off to a grim start following a weekend of deadly crashes across Southwest Florida. A total of six people were killed in four traffic accidents across Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.

The deadliest collision occurred on an unlit two-lane portion of S.R. 82 in Lehigh Acres shortly after midnight Sunday, which claimed three lives.

26-year-old Keith Lucas was a passenger in the vehicle which caused the deadly crash.

According to FHP, The driver, 25-year-old Kendrick Wynn drifted into oncoming traffic and hit the left-front end of 32-year-old Richard Horvath's vehicle. Horvath, who was wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to his injuries at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Wynn and Lucas died at the scene of the accident; detectives say they were not wearing seat belts.

Lucas' Mother-in-law tells Fox 4 it's unclear what caused the vehicle he was in to drift into the wrong lane. "We were planning a baby shower at his mom's house and now we're planning a funeral," said Donna Jaber.

Lucas is a father to a 4 year-old boy and was expecting a baby girl with his wife who is 9 months pregnant. "Everyone is still in shock, you know, I mean it's so emotional," said Jaber. "I really don't even know how to put into words how painful it is," she added.

Their tragic story comes on the heels of a deadly year for Lee County drivers. In 2016 there were 109 traffic fatalities along Lee County roads, which was the highest since 2006.

"The increase in fatalities can be directly attributed to distracted driving," said Jay Anderson, Executive Director of Stay Alive Just Drive.

An increased number of drivers on the road is also a contributing factor, according to Anderson.

"It's something that you don't wish on anybody," said Jaber. A GoFundMe page was created to help Lucas' family with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.