2016 to End on a Chilly Note in SWFL

The last cold front of 2016 will bring a dramatic change to our recent stretch of warm and muggy weather across Southwest Florida. The front arrives late Thursday night bringing with it breezy conditions and an uptick in cloud cover. Behind the front, temperatures will drop quickly overnight with lows in the mid 50s by Friday morning.

Be sure to pack a jacket or sweater if you're heading out on Friday! Conditions will be blustery with temperatures struggling to climb. Highs will only reach the mid 60s DURING THE DAY under clouds & sun, numbers some 10 degrees below average. Winds will be gusty out of the north throughout the day, sustained at 15-20 mph in most spots making it feel chilly! Temperatures will get even colder Friday night, with low temperatures by Saturday morning in the mid 40s!

However, our cold snap will be brief as temperatures start to rebound on New Years Eve with highs expected to be in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon under plentiful sunshine. For midnight festivities, temperatures will be in the low 60s areawide. Sunday will be another great outdoor day with warmer temperatures in the low 80s.