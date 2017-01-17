$11,000 worth of outboard parts stolen from boats in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. - Burglars targeted several boats in Naples on Sunday, stealing $11,000 worth of outboard motor parts. It happened to boats docked at a cove off the Gordon River near Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41.

George Miserendino said his boat was one of several boats targeted by thieves two years earlier in nearby Mariner's Cove. After his trolling motor, fishing rods and some electronics were stolen, he talked to Naples Police about about ways to make his boat more secure.

"My trolling motor is locked," he said. "I encourage everyone, if they can, to take their electronics out after every boat use. It's a pain, (but) I do it. I haven't had any problems since."

Michael Derynda, who also docks his boat at Mariner's Cove, thinks the boaters motored in by boat from the Gordon River.

"I've heard it happen in other communities, where the thieves are trying to take props and lower units," Derynda said. "They plop it right on their little skiff."

Derynda and Miserendio have both installed motion sensor lights at their dock slips to discourage thieves who might have their eyes on their boats.

"Protect yourself as best as possible, because the criminals are out there and they're trying to take advantage of us," Derynda said.

Miserendino also recommends boaters to install locking devices to make removing the lower unit more difficult, and to consider using a boat alarm.