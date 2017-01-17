Class action lawsuit settlement means anyone who bought milk in 15 states is due a refund

(WXYZ) - If you bought milk — or any dairy products — in 15 states or Washington DC for the last 14 years, then you could be owed a refund.

Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin are involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.

The $52-million settlement accuses dairy farmers of price-fixing.

Anyone who bought any milk product, at any grocery store or retailer since 2003 is eligible.

No proof of purchase is needed.

The estimated refund will be between $45 and $70 per person.

You have until January 31 to file a claim.

Click here to file a claim and get more information. 

(NOTE: It appears as if the website has been overwhelmed with traffic, so you may get a note saying you have reached a dead page. If that is the case, keep trying the link, the page comes back online intermittently)
 

