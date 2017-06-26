Interactive map: Gas pump skimmers found in Southwest Florida in 2017

If you pump gas, be on the lookout for credit card skimmers that steal your information.

Thieves break into gas pumps and install the skimmers, which collect and store the information when you insert your credit card. Some skimmers can even wirelessly send the stolen info to the bad guys.

Florida has seen a rash of skimmers this year, with Southwest Florida getting its share of skimmers.

Use this map to find gas stations where in Florida skimmers have been found this year.