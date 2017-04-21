Events and Things To Do This Weekend April 21 - 23, 2017

There is not excuse for not to have fun in Southwest Florida the weekend of April 21 -23

We have prepared an extended list of fun events, activities and things to do all across SWFL, Fort Myers, Bonita Spings, Cape Coral, Naples, and Immokalee. Attractions ranging from regattas, car shows, craft fairs, 5k's runs, concerts, festivals, store grand opening, farmers markets and many more events for all ages this weekend.

One band two incredible tributes. This show will sell out fast, so R.S.V.P. is encouraged

Date: Friday 04/21/17 at 7:30 pm

Plant, nurture and celebrate; enjoy a fun event for the family while helping the environment.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

The Cardboard Boat Regatta is one of the city's most unique and popular events. Each year, thousands come out to sit on the shore of the park's beach and cheer on those brave enough to make their way through the Bimini Basin on nothing more than cardboard. This is a full-fledged event that includes vendors, food, drinks, and live music set up on the beach.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

The Local Ladies Social Network of South Florida are presenting the Spring's Vendor & Craft Fair. This is a fun event for the whole family. There will be vendors, craft, delicious food, face painting and much more. You can also bring along your friendly pets!

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Get your cowboy boots and hat ready for a night of country and rock music at The Ranch in Fort Myers, when actor Kevin Costner will be performing with the Modern West.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 at 9:00 pm

FORT MYERS - STOMP STOMP is an explosive, inventive and unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. This international percussion sensation will fill the stage with magnificent rhythms and a pulse-pounding electrifying show. See what all the noise is about! Dates: Thursday 04/20/17 at 7:30 pm and Friday 04/21/17 at 8:00 pm Click here for directions

The River District comes alive on the third Friday of the month as local and regional musicians line the streets. From jazz and blues to rock & roll, many genres can be heard and vary each month. Free to the public with many venues featuring additional attractions and specials.

Date: Friday 04/21/17 From 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

From classic to cool, downtown streets are lined with the sight of these show cars on the fourth Saturday of the month. Music, food, drinks, and more! Free to the public with many venues featuring additional specials.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Enjoy complimentary lessons on Butterfly Gardening every fourth Saturday of the month at the Butterfly Estates in the River District. Seating is limited, you should call to register at 239-690-2359

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 at 11:00 am

FSW Farmers Market is located on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College. Over 50 vendors will be selling: Local produce, organics, fresh eggs, cut flowers, art & crafts, cheese, smoothies, BBQ, Breads, wood grilled pizzas, pickles, guacamole, and so much more. Food trucks on location will be selling, crepes, Mexican food, pastries, pulled pork, grilled cheese, waffles, etc.

Date: Friday 04/21/17 From 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Internationally recognized four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, community activist and breast cancer “thriver” Olivia Newton-John live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel. This show is an outside event, and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs. However, no coolers or pets will be permitted. This is a rain or shine event.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 at 8:00 pm

The Southwest Florida community is invited to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s Earth Day Festival. From electric boat tours to live animal shows, to live music and great food, this Festival offers a full day of fun and educational eco-friendly activities for visitors of all ages.



Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

This is the first ever Art Festival at Mercato; it will be held on the lawn in the middle of Mercato. 50 artists will be displaying works of art including sculpture, painting, mixed media, jewelry, and more.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Everyone is invited to the "Happiest Grand Opening Ever" Orchard Supply Hardware Store is throwing a big opening party at their new Naples store. There will be free food, giveaways, gift card drawings, free goodies, free plant potting, music and much more.

Dates: Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 21 to 23) starting at 10:00 am

Friends of Foster Children Forever (FFCF) invite the public to take part in their inaugural 'Sunshine 5K Run/Walk' at the Vineyards Community Park. Participants will enjoy fun and entertainment and will be running to help support the academic mentoring program for local foster children.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 7:00 am to 11:00 am

Artis Naples will be presenting the Naples Philharmonic Chorus in celebration of its 25 years anniversary.

Dates: Friday 04/21/17 at 8:00 pm and Saturday 04/22/17 at 8:00 pm

The much-anticipated and always sold-out Crawfish Boil benefiting the Boys & Girls Club! Enjoy a Louisiana-style low country feast, freshly flown-in crawfish from New Orleans and delicious muffalata sandwiches, cornbread, black beans and rice. Limited space is available to this event.

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

This is a free concert at Cambier Park, bring your own lawn chairs or blankets!

Date: Saturday 04/22/17 From 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

